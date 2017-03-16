McDonald’s attacks ‘disgusting excuse of a president’ Donald Trump in apparent rogue tweet

One of fast food giant McDonald’s social media accounts appears to have sent out a rogue tweet early Thursday morning attacking “disgusting excuse of a president” Donald Trump.

“@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a president and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands,” the tweet said.

The social media post was briefly pinned to the top of the account’s feed before being quickly deleted. However, screenshots of the tweet began to make the rounds on Twitter making @McDonaldsCorp a trending topic.

McDonalds have deleted this tweet, I suspect there is someone looking for a new job too pic.twitter.com/vSKSbT9gY5 — Marcus Green (@MarcusInStroud) March 16, 2017

at first i thought this was your classic "employee mistakenly tweets from corporate account" scenario. then McDonalds pinned the tweet pic.twitter.com/B9qj9HzXnm — Nate Goldman (@NateGoldman) March 16, 2017

McDonalds gone rogue pic.twitter.com/VlktvfQd13 — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) March 16, 2017

Is McDonalds in the resistance? — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) March 16, 2017

Goodbye, McDonalds. I actually liked your coffee. 😡 pic.twitter.com/ALYwVtWq2Z — Harvard F Miller II (@HarvardMillerII) March 16, 2017

#McDonalds. You just loss me as customer What you said Trump is bad — Vicki saxon (@Vickisaxon1) March 16, 2017

McDonald’s corporate account continued to tweet to customers Thursday before addressing the apparent anti-Trump tweet.

Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this. — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

