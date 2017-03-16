McDonald’s attacks ‘disgusting excuse of a president’ Donald Trump in apparent rogue tweet
One of fast food giant McDonald’s social media accounts appears to have sent out a rogue tweet early Thursday morning attacking “disgusting excuse of a president” Donald Trump.
The tweet was sent out from the McDonald’s corporate account attacking the U.S. president.
“@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a president and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands,” the tweet said.
The social media post was briefly pinned to the top of the account’s feed before being quickly deleted. However, screenshots of the tweet began to make the rounds on Twitter making @McDonaldsCorp a trending topic.
McDonald’s corporate account continued to tweet to customers Thursday before addressing the apparent anti-Trump tweet.
“Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this,” the fast food chain tweeted.
