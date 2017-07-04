Calgary weather: city poised for potential heat wave

Calgary weather is set to be hot this week, with a potential for the city to enter into a heat wave by the weekend.

Global Calgary meteorologist Jordan Witzel said it is generally considered a heat wave when temperatures rise 5 C above the seasonal average for three or more consecutive days.

READ MORE: Calgary weather forecast

On Tuesday, Witzel anticipates we’ll reach a high of 28 C, followed by 28 on Wednesday and 27 on Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, the average highs for July 4, 5 and 6 are 22.1 C, 22.2 C and 22.3 C respectively, giving us a narrow window to be at least five degrees above seasonal each day.

Witzel said it’s more likely the city could enter a heat wave on the weekend, when he is forecasting daytime highs in the lower 30s.

Calgary not under a heat warning — yet

Environment Canada issued a series of heat warnings for parts of southeast Alberta on Monday, including Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan, Drumheller, and Medicine Hat.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

READ MORE: Environment Canada issues heat warning for parts of southern Alberta

“In Calgary we are not under the heat warning, but as we get to the weekend it’s very likely that we will be included in one,” Witzel said.

“Just because we’re not under a heat warning, don’t take that to mean it’s no big deal. Here in Calgary and north to Red Deer we’ll be well above seasonal.”

How to stay safe in a heat warning

On its website, Alberta Health Services advises people take the following precautions to protect themselves in the event of a heat warning:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

Take frequent breaks from heat, spending time indoors at cooled public buildings (including malls or indoor pools).

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle.

Apply a sunscreen of at least sun protection factor (SPF) 30, at least 20 minutes before heading outdoors. Be sure the SPF 30 screens out both UVA and UVB rays, and reapply frequently (as directed on the product label).

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses (with a UVA/UVB CSA certified seal).

Wear light-coloured long-sleeved shirts and pants that cover skin.

“As Stampede rolls into town we often see hot weather,” Alberta Health Services medical officer of health Dr. Judy Macdonald said. “If you can plan your events so you’re not outside in the heat of the day that’s probably the best thing.”