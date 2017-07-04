U.S. Coast Guard suspends search Lake Erie search following distress signal
The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended a search for a boat with a child and another person in the waters of western Lake Erie.
It was around 10:45 a.m. Monday that the Coast Guard said it heard a distress transmission that appeared to be from a child.
The person is said to have stated “My papa fell in the water. I need help.”
Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Air Force Teams scoured the area, searching more than 9,200 square kilometres but they didn’t find a boat or a person in the water.
Officials say there have been no reports of distress, missing persons or overdue vessels that match the initial call.
The case is still open, but the search was suspended at 8 p.m.
