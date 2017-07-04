Canada
July 4, 2017 7:30 am

U.S. Coast Guard suspends search Lake Erie search following distress signal

By Reporter  AM980
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A A

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended a search for a boat with a child and another person in the waters of western Lake Erie.

It was around 10:45 a.m. Monday that the Coast Guard said it heard a distress transmission that appeared to be from a child.

The person is said to have stated “My papa fell in the water. I need help.”

Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Air Force Teams scoured the area, searching more than 9,200 square kilometres but they didn’t find a boat or a person in the water.

Officials say there have been no reports of distress, missing persons or overdue vessels that match the initial call.

The case is still open, but the search was suspended at 8 p.m.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Boat
Child
Coast Guard
distress
Missing Persons
Recovery
Rescue
Royal Canadian Air Force
Search
US Coast Guard
Water

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News