Edmonton Eskimos John White out for the rest of the season

Edmonton Eskimos running back John White will be out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

The team confirmed the season-ending injury on Monday. White, 25, left Friday night’s game against the Montreal Alouettes in the first quarter. He was carried off the field and didn’t return.

Following the game, head coach Jason Maas said he was confident that backup Travon Van could pick up the slack.

“It’s what we have in the locker. I feel like we have the depth, guys step up and have that, ‘next man up’ mentality and Travon did his job. He’ll get better with every rep he takes back there,” he said.

“I felt bad for John. I know how much he loves football and how much we love him, but going forward someone’s got to step in his place.”

White had 104 rushing yards and a touchdown in Edmonton’s season-opening 30-27 road win over the B.C. Lions.

In 15 games last season, White had career highs of 886 rushing yards and 464 receiving yards with nine touchdowns.

He has spent his entire four-year CFL career with the Eskimos.

This is the second time in three years the running back has suffered a season-ending injury. White ruptured his Achilles tendon in the 2015 pre-season, forcing his to miss the entire season.

White’s injury is the latest blow to the Green and Gold. Early last week the team announced middle linebacker J.C. Sherritt would be out for the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Sherritt was injured during the team’s season opener in Vancouver, where the Eskimos went on to a 30-27 victory over the B.C. Lions.

On Day 2 of training camp, the Eskimos lost linebacker Cory Greenwood after he was carted off the field with a torn ACL. He will also miss the entire 2017 CFL season.

The Eskimos are back in action on Friday, July 14 against the Ottawa Redblacks.

With files from The Canadian Press.