Edmonton Eskimos J.C. Sherritt on the sidelines for the rest of 2017

The Edmonton Eskimos received some terrible news on Monday as they announced middle linebacker J.C. Sherritt is out for the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The injury was sustained in the Eskimos season-opening win on Saturday at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver. Sherritt left the game in the second quarter of the Eskimos 30-27 win.

Truly appreciate all the love and support from everyone. Tough set back but life is full of em. Day one of recovery starts today. #BONE — J.C. Sherritt (@JCSherritt) June 25, 2017

Thinking about @JCSherritt today- I was exactly the same age when I ruptured mine! Came back to play five more years. He'll be back! #BONE — Jed Roberts (@jedrock43) June 25, 2017

Sherritt recorded a fumble recovery before leaving the game. It’s expected linebacker Korey Jones will take Sherritt’s place for now.

Jones recorded six defensive tackles in Saturday’s win.

The Eskimos will have their home-opener on Friday night as they host the Montreal Alouettes on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

630 CHED will have live coverage starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 6 p.m., the opening kick-off will be at 8 p.m.