Pincourt residents sign petition against Duhamel Road ‘multi-use’ path

Duhamel Road in Pincourt used to be a two-way street, but last summer, it became a one-way combined with a “multi-use” path as part of a pilot project.

The change was billed as a safe solution to a road that has no sidewalk — but residents say they feel it’s anything but.

Angry residents have presented a petition with about 500 signatures to the city.

The petition asks to revert the multi-use path back to a two-way street.

Some people argue the path is inconvenient and unsafe.

However, city officials say they believe the change offers a solution for families who want to walk and ride to the waterfront.

The path is part of a larger $12 million project to repair the road’s infrastructure.

However, part of the work has been postponed until 2018 due to a labour dispute between construction workers and the provincial government.

Residents say the ongoing debate means there’s still time to revert the project, but Pincourt insists the path will stay.