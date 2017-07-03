Traffic
July 3, 2017 11:00 am

Pincourt residents sign petition against Duhamel Road ‘multi-use’ path

Duhamel Road in Pincourt will remain a one-way street, according to city officials, Tuesday, September 20, 2016.

Duhamel Road in Pincourt used to be a two-way street, but last summer, it became a one-way combined with a “multi-use” path as part of a pilot project.

The change was billed as a safe solution to a road that has no sidewalk — but residents say they feel it’s anything but.

Angry residents have presented a petition with about 500 signatures to the city.

The petition asks to revert the multi-use path back to a two-way street.

Some people argue the path is inconvenient and unsafe.

However, city officials say they believe the change offers a solution for families who want to walk and ride to the waterfront.

Duhamel Road’s pilot project restricts traffic to one lane heading north to Highway 20 and opens up a multipurpose path for residents, Monday, July 4, 2016.

The path is part of a larger $12 million project to repair the road’s infrastructure.

However, part of the work has been postponed until 2018 due to a labour dispute between construction workers and the provincial government.

Residents say the ongoing debate means there’s still time to revert the project, but Pincourt insists the path will stay.

