Donald Trump, Ryan Reynolds, Shania Twain among celebs wishing Canada a ‘happy 150’ on Twitter

President Donald Trump was active on Twitter Saturday morning as he issued thorny tweets at NBC, CNN and individual U.S. states.

In the midst of all of his attacks, he issued a tweet wishing the U.S.’s neighbours to the north a “happy birthday.”

“Happy Canada Day to all of the great people of Canada and to your Prime Minister and my new found friend @JustinTrudeau. #Canada150,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Happy Canada Day to all of the great people of Canada and to your Prime Minister and my new found friend @JustinTrudeau. #Canada150 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Trump was not the only famous person to wish Canada a happy birthday Saturday.

Several entertainers also took a moment to send their congratulations including Ryan Reynolds, who was a little tongue-in-cheek with his message.

The Vancouver actor facetiously pointed out that 150 years is not really that old in comparison to some other monuments.

150 is nothing. It's like, Robert Pattinson's age in the Twilight Movies. Happy Birthday I guess. #Canada150 🇨🇦 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 1, 2017

Another Vancouver actor, Cobie Smulders, spoke of her proud Canadian heritage.

Happy Birthday Canada! Thanks for being an amazing place to grow up and continually a place I'm proud to call my homeland. #Canada150 — Cobie Smulders (@CobieSmulders) July 1, 2017

A pair of our most famous singers also had warm messages.

Special one today #Canada150 😘 — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) July 1, 2017

Happy canada day 🇨🇦 so proud to be Canadian ❤️💯🤘⭐️#Canada150 — Serena Ryder (@serenaryder) July 1, 2017

A whole host of athletes, including hockey players Erik Karlsson and Logan Couture, race car driver James Hichcliffe, golfer Graham Delaet and Toronto Blue Jays’ Marcus Stroman also delivered a birthday greeting:

Happy 150th Canada 🇨🇦 enjoy today safely :)🍻 — Erik Karlsson (@ErikKarlsson65) July 1, 2017

Happy Canada Day 🇨🇦 to this beautiful country. Also, happy birthday @tierney71 to this almost as beautiful man — Logan Couture (@Logancouture) July 1, 2017

Happy 150th Canada! Best country in the world! 🇨🇦 — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) July 1, 2017

CANADA…Happy 150th Birthday! 🇨🇦 — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) July 1, 2017

Oh, Canada! Happy Birthday! I swear, you don't look a day over 140. #HappyCanadaDay 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 — James Hinchcliffe (@Hinchtown) July 1, 2017

Perhaps one of the more surprising birthday tweets was from thrash metal band Megadeath.