Donald Trump calls Mika Brzezinski ‘dumb as a rock’ in ongoing Twitter feud

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday morning and lashed out at two MSNBC hosts, this time calling Mika Brzezinski “dumb as a rock.”

In the tweet, Trump said Brzezinski and her co-host Joe Scarborough “aren’t bad people, but the low-rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses.”

Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Since Thursday there have been back-and-forth tweets between Trump and the hosts of MSNBC’s morning television show Morning Joe.

READ MORE: Donald Trump calls TV hosts ‘crazy,’ ‘psycho,’ mocks Mika Brzezinski for ‘bleeding badly’ from facelift

Trump first started by calling them “Crazy Mika” and “Psycho Joe.” He then said the pair came to Mar-a-Lago three nights in a row around New Year’s Eve “and insisted on joining me.”

“She was bleeding badly from a facelift,” Trump said of Brzezinski.

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

The remarks were heavily criticized and the New York Post ran a three-word editorial Thursday saying “Stop. Just stop.”

READ MORE: NY Post writes a 3-word editorial slamming Trump’s tweet about Mika Brzezinski

Simple and straight to the point in today's @nypost… pic.twitter.com/IcZd7Cp9RC — Maggie Coughlan (@MaggieCoughlan) June 30, 2017

Brzezinski and Scarborough also fired back at the president.

“I am very concerned as to what this once again reveals about the president of the United States,” Brzezinski said.

WATCH: Morning Joe host on President Trump’s personal attack on her

Scarborough, meanwhile, said Trump “attacks women, because he fears women.”

The TV hostswrote an op-ed in the Washington Post Thursday, pushing back against Trump before appearing on their show. In the article, Brzezinski and Scarborough refute Trump’s story as to why the couple were at his Florida home around New Year’s Eve.

“Mr. Trump claims that we asked to join him at Mar-a-Lago three nights in a row. That is false,” the hosts wrote. “He also claimed that he refused to see us. That is laughable.”

Trump responded Friday, calling the show “FAKE NEWS.”

Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

With files from Adam Frisk and Jesse Ferreras