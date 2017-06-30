Small plane crashes in Courtenay River

It was a close call for one Vancouver Island pilot, whose small plane crashed into the Courtenay River on Friday.

Transportation Safety Board (TSB) spokesperson Chris Krepski said the pilot, who was the only occupant of the plane, escaped unhurt.

“TSB won’t be deploying but we will be gathering information. We’re hoping to speak to the pilot when we’re able to reach him, to find out more about what happened.”

The plane crashed just after 1:30 p.m near the Courtenay Air Park, Krepski said, and crews are working to recover it from the river.

Krepski said the plane is a Piper PA-18, also known as a Super Cub.

It’s still unclear what brought the plane down, or whether it was taking off or landing from the air park.