Corinne Olympios refuses to return to ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Former Bachelor in Paradise contestant Corinne Olympios says that she wants to move on from the scandal that prompted the reality show to briefly suspend production amid “allegations of misconduct” on June 12.

Olympios released a statement on Thursday, revealing that she is satisfied with her legal team’s investigation of the incident that involved her and fellow Bachelor in Paradise contestant DeMario Jackson.

“In light of the overwhelming amount of misinformation that has been spread in the media, I want to clarify a few things. My intent over the past few weeks has been to learn and understand what happened on June 4. I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired,” Olympios said in a statement.

“My team’s investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction. I am also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of Bachelor In Paradise.”

Olympios said she will not return to the show, which has resumed production on Season 4 in Mexico for a planned debut later this summer.

“While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on The Bachelor, and while I was invited to return to Bachelor In Paradise when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to return.”

“I understand the media’s interest in this story, and I greatly appreciate my fans’ concerns for my well-being, but I think it is best if I keep any further thoughts private for now,” her statement concluded.

Warner Bros. released a statement on June 20 to address the allegations regarding the incident on set in Mexico.

“We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly,” the statement read.

“Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed,” the statement continued. “Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy.”

“Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants,” the statement concluded.

ABC also confirmed that Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 will still air this summer, however the network did not disclose a premiere date.

“We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise,” a network spokesperson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Given their results, the series will resume production, and will air this summer on ABC.”

The news came a little more than a week after Bachelor production company Warner Bros. released a statement saying that production would be suspended for a “thorough investigation.”

Multiple reports, based on on-set sources’ accounts of what happened, speculated that the investigation was looking into the alleged filming of a sexual encounter between the two contestants.

A producer filed a complaint about an alleged sexual encounter between the two contestants, Olympios and Jackson, who had been drinking.

Jackson released a statement of his own to media on June 15.

“It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations,” said 30-year-old Jackson. “I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

First premiering in 2014, the show ships former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants to a house in Mexico. The cast then continues its search for love with each other, with new potential suitors and lovers showing up every week.

