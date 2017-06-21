Entertainment
June 21, 2017 9:23 am

Corinne Olympios’ lawyer speaks out after Warner Bros. closes ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ ‘misconduct’ investigation

By Aynslee Darmon ETCanada.com

Reality TV Personality Corinne Olympios attends OK! Magazine's Summer kick-off party at The W Hollywood on May 17, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
A A

Looks like the Bachelor in Paradise controversy is long from over.

After Warner Bros. shut down any investigation into the alleged “misconduct” surrounding the reality show and Corrine Olympios, her lawyer has spoken out about the result.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ set to continue filming after ‘no misconduct’ found

Story continues below

“It needs to be made crystal clear that production of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down because of multiple complaints received from BIP producers and crew members on set. It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone,” lawyer Martin Singer said in a statement. “It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrongdoing had occurred. Our own investigation will be continued based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

RELATED: DeMario Jackson’s Lawyer Speaks Out Amid ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Controversy

Early Tuesday morning, Warner Bros. confirmed that BIP will resume taping and the cast will be headed back to Mexico where the show is filmed. “We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise,” a network spokesperson said in a statement. “Given their results, the series will resume production, and will air this summer on ABC.”

© 2017 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bachelor
bachelor 2017
bachelor in paradise
bachelor in paradise 2017
bachelor in paradise corrine
bip
corinne bachelor in paradise
corinne olympios

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News