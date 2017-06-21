Corinne Olympios’ lawyer speaks out after Warner Bros. closes ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ ‘misconduct’ investigation

Looks like the Bachelor in Paradise controversy is long from over.

After Warner Bros. shut down any investigation into the alleged “misconduct” surrounding the reality show and Corrine Olympios, her lawyer has spoken out about the result.

“It needs to be made crystal clear that production of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down because of multiple complaints received from BIP producers and crew members on set. It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone,” lawyer Martin Singer said in a statement. “It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrongdoing had occurred. Our own investigation will be continued based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

Early Tuesday morning, Warner Bros. confirmed that BIP will resume taping and the cast will be headed back to Mexico where the show is filmed. “We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise,” a network spokesperson said in a statement. “Given their results, the series will resume production, and will air this summer on ABC.”