‘Bachelor in Paradise’ to resume production, says Warner Bros.

Bachelor in Paradise will resume production after an internal investigation by Warner Bros. found no misconduct occurred on set.

Production of the reality series was abruptly suspended amid “allegations of misconduct” last week.

“As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico,” Warner Bros. said in a statement Tuesday. “We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly.”

READ MORE: Jasmine Goode claims Corinne Olympios ‘forced herself’ on male ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ cast members

“Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed,” the statement continued. “Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy.”

“Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants,” the statement concluded.

ABC also confirmed Tuesday that Bachelor in Paradise season four will still air this summer, however the network did not disclose an exact premiere date.

“We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise,” a network spokesperson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Given their results, the series will resume production, and will air this summer on ABC.”

Host of the show, Chris Harrison, thanked Bachelor fans on Twitter after the news spread.

Thank you for your patience, trust and loyalty #BachelorNation and to our entire Bachelor family — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) June 20, 2017

The news comes a little more than a week after Bachelor production company Warner Bros. released a statement saying that production would be suspended for a “thorough investigation.”

READ MORE: DeMario Jackson speaks out about ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ on-set ‘incident’

Multiple reports, based on on-set sources’ accounts of what happened, speculated that the investigation was looking into the alleged filming of a sexual encounter between the two contestants.

A producer filed a complaint about an alleged sexual encounter between the two contestants, Corinne Olympios and Demario Jackson, who had been drinking.

Jackson released a statement of his own to media last week.

“It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations,” said 30-year-old Jackson. “I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

Last Wednesday, Olympios, 25, also communicated with the press about the incident.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4,” read the statement. “Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production.

“As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.”

READ MORE: Chad Johnson: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ producers may have stopped production to ‘play it safe’

On June 11, the cast of this season’s Bachelor in Paradise was spotted at the Puerta Vallarta airport, where they were reportedly being flown to Houston, Texas while the show took a break from filming.

It’s unclear whether the suspension of production will delay the release of this season of Bachelor in Paradise, which was originally slated to debut on Aug. 8.

First premiering in 2014, the show ships former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants to a house in Mexico. The cast then continues its search for love with each other, with new potential suitors and lovers showing up every week.

—With files from Chris Jancelewicz