Jasmine Goode claims Corinne Olympios ‘forced herself’ on male ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ cast members

As the “Bachelor in Paradise” scandal continues to reverberate, one of the cast members is coming forward with some shocking claims about Corinne Olympios.

Jasmine Goode has a different take on the alleged events that occurred on the Puerto Vallarta set that led producers to suspend filming of the summertime “Bachelor” spinoff and send the entire cast back home.

Goode, who romanced Nick Viall on season 21 of “The Bachelor”, is coming forward to defend DeMario Jackson while disputing Olympios’ version of events.

In a statement to ET Canada, Goode alleges that Olympios “forced herself on three male cast members,” and characterizes whatever took place between Olympios and Jackson as “a normal couple having fun hooking up like any other season of ‘Paradise’.”

Here’s Goode’s statement in its entirety:

“The cast is not encouraged or forced to engage in any behaviours or to drink alcohol. Producers check in to make sure the cast is comfortable and accommodate to the needs requested. The day of the incident under investigation Corinne did not display any change in behaviour from what was observed by the cast on her season of ‘The Bachelor’. Corinne forced herself on three male cast members, when they were unable to consent, in addition to engaging with DeMario. After the incident everything seemed fine. There was no mention about being hurt. However, when producers tried to cut her off from drinking she got upset and said, ‘watch, watch what I’m gonna do.’ What I saw between them looked like a normal couple having fun hooking up like any other season of ‘Paradise’. DeMario always showed the girls respect, and he would check in with all of us regularly.”

In addition, Goode spoke with People about the “flirtations” she claims she witnessed between Olympios and Jackson during filming of “Bachelor in Paradise”, saying she didn’t observe anything out of the ordinary.

“Everyone saw them kissing and having fun together,” Goode tells People. “It was known the next day, just two people who hooked up, nothing out of the ordinary. There was other hookups between other cast members like any other season of ‘Paradise’, but for some reason this one is being brought to light. Doesn’t make sense.”

Adds Goode: “I personally didn’t [ask if she had too much to drink] because I thought she was just being the normal girl she usually is. And Corinne’s one of my friends too, and that’s what bothers me because I’m getting a lot of heat now, a bunch of us are, for not taking her side but the thing is, there really wasn’t a side. If someone’s getting hurt and you’re my friend, I’m going to step in but what I saw, I didn’t see any different than what I normally deal with. I just thought she was showing up for TV, honestly. That’s what I got from the moment.”

Goode’s account of what took place, however, is being disputed by Marty Singer, the powerful Hollywood attorney who is now representing Olympios.

“Several cast members and producers have come forward confirming the facts disclosed by my client,” says Singer in a statement to ET Canada. “If nothing improper occurred on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’, why was the production shut down within two days of production? Shutting down production of a television series is almost unheard of. The investigation and subsequent shutting down of the series was initiated based on complaints made by producers on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’”

In a previous statement, Olympios claimed to be “a victim” who “spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production.”

Olympios’ statement concludes: “As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.”

Meanwhile, Jackson was reportedly fired from his job as an executive recruiter, as a direct result of the accusations made against him regarding the “Bachelor in Paradise” production shutdown. In a statement, Jackson denies any wrongdoing: “It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations.”