‘Bachelor In Paradise’ contestant opens up about show drama: ‘We all feel used’

Bachelor in Paradise is feeling more than just the Mexico heat with news that season four of the reality television show has halted production.

In a statement released by Warner Bros. this past weekend, it was revealed that production on the show was suspended due to a “thorough investigation.” Reports speculate that the investigation is looking into the alleged filming of a sexual encounter between contestants, DeMario Jackson and Corrine Olympios.

Speaking with People on the alleged incident, one anonymous contestant says that the group were placed on lockdown before being sent home less than one week into the trip. “We were told to stay in a certain part of the [resort] while they figured out what the hell had happened,” the contestant explains. “We knew something bad had happened.”

“They stopped taping anything, and we were just kind of there, waiting in limbo,” the contestant adds. “We couldn’t talk to each other about what we knew. On Thursday, one of the camera guys told me that they were probably going to shut down production. I didn’t realize that it was that serious until then.”

The contestant notes that continued production on the season is unlikely seeing that an investigation could take “days, weeks or even months.” The contestant adds, “We all feel used. We’re pissed off. People had planned their lives around this. Contestants quit their jobs for this. We all had to step away from our real lives for three weeks.”

Paparazzi caught contestant Robbie Hayes in Florida after returning home from Mexico, where he also commented on the alleged incident.