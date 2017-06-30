5 Montreal stories you must read this week: June 30
From Steve’s Music Store relocating and the homeless in dire need of help, here are the five biggest stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:
Ramp regulations
“We decided not to do it on purpose, because we want to change those rules.”
The owners of Bar Renard took a stand against the City of Montreal, building a terrace that went against city regulations.
READ THE STORY: Bar owner defies Montreal’s terrace rules on purpose
Help the homeless
“People whose health is compromised…would be susceptible for it to become flesh-eating disease.”
There have been several cases of flesh-eating disease among the homeless in Montreal.
READ THE STORY: Montreal homeless falling victim to aggressive strep bacteria causing flesh-eating disease
On the move
“My blood, sweat and tears, my efforts have been put into this location.”
After 52 years, Steve’s Music Store on Saint-Antoine Street is moving.
READ THE STORY: Steve’s Music Store set to move to Sainte-Catherine Street
Rat-atouille
“You keep asking yourself: ‘Is it possible that is what I ate?’”
A Terrebonne woman says she was shocked to find a decomposing rat in her salad at Restaurant Normandin in Quebec City.
READ THE STORY: Quebec woman takes legal action after she claims she bit into a rat at a fast-food chain
Seeking shelter
“I’m very disturbed about them moving here. I would love to see them move somewhere else.”
Residents in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough aren’t happy that a homeless drop-in centre may open on their street.
READ THE STORY: Residents unhappy Open Door homeless centre may move to Little Burgundy
rachel.lau@globalnews.ca
Follow @rachel_lau
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.