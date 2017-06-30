5 Montreal stories you must read this week: June 30

From Steve’s Music Store relocating and the homeless in dire need of help, here are the five biggest stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Ramp regulations

“We decided not to do it on purpose, because we want to change those rules.”

The owners of Bar Renard took a stand against the City of Montreal, building a terrace that went against city regulations.

Help the homeless

“People whose health is compromised…would be susceptible for it to become flesh-eating disease.”

There have been several cases of flesh-eating disease among the homeless in Montreal.

On the move

“My blood, sweat and tears, my efforts have been put into this location.”

After 52 years, Steve’s Music Store on Saint-Antoine Street is moving.

Rat-atouille

“You keep asking yourself: ‘Is it possible that is what I ate?’”

A Terrebonne woman says she was shocked to find a decomposing rat in her salad at Restaurant Normandin in Quebec City.

Seeking shelter

“I’m very disturbed about them moving here. I would love to see them move somewhere else.”

Residents in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough aren’t happy that a homeless drop-in centre may open on their street.

