Health
June 26, 2017 12:31 pm
Updated: June 26, 2017 12:38 pm

Montreal homeless falling victim to aggressive strep virus causing flesh-eating disease

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: It takes a village to help Montreal’s homeless get back on their feet – and it’s a mission the Old Brewery Mission has taken on with pride. As Gloria Henriquez reports, those who work for the organization say the results are astonishing.

A A

As many as a dozen cases of necrotizing fasciitis — or “flesh-eating disease” — have been reported among older homeless men in Montreal.

According to Public Health, the cases have been caused by streptococcus A, a bacterial infection.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Montreal shelter to offer palliative care services to the homeless

“People whose health is compromised, in this case older men, not women, would be susceptible for it to become flesh-eating disease,” explained Matthew Pearce, president and CEO of the Old Brewery Mission.

“I’m aware that four cases have been diagnosed at the Old Brewery Mission and at least a dozen in Montreal as of last week.”

The Mission says it is working closely with the public health department to make sure the infection does not continue to spread.

READ MORE: Montreal’s Old Brewery Mission steps up to heal police-homeless relations

“So far, it seems to be manageable, no panic at all,” Pearce told Global News.

“We realize we’re dealing with a very concentrated reality here with lots of people in a small space.”

WATCH ABOVE: Helping Montreal’s homeless

Pearce added the Mission has also hired additional cleaners to wipe down door handles.

What are the symptoms of streptococcus A?

Streptococcus A can be easily spread from person to person, especially in areas where large groups gather.

READ MORE: Montrealers rally for more funding to address homelessness

The most common symptoms of streptococcus A include:

  • Sore throat that starts very quickly
  • Pain when swallowing
  • Fever
  • Red and swollen tonsils, sometimes with white patches or streaks of pus
  • Tiny, red spots on the roof of the mouth
  • Swollen lymph nodes in the front of the neck

READ MORE: Montreal homelessness problem goes beyond the downtown core: report

The infection can be treated with antibiotics.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Flesh Eating Disease
homeless flesh-eating disease
Matthew Pearce
Montreal flesh-eating disease
Montreal homeless
necrotizing fasciitis
Old Brewery Mission
Quebec health
Sante Public
Streptococcus A

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News