Montreal homeless falling victim to aggressive strep virus causing flesh-eating disease
As many as a dozen cases of necrotizing fasciitis — or “flesh-eating disease” — have been reported among older homeless men in Montreal.
According to Public Health, the cases have been caused by streptococcus A, a bacterial infection.
READ MORE: Montreal shelter to offer palliative care services to the homeless
“People whose health is compromised, in this case older men, not women, would be susceptible for it to become flesh-eating disease,” explained Matthew Pearce, president and CEO of the Old Brewery Mission.
“I’m aware that four cases have been diagnosed at the Old Brewery Mission and at least a dozen in Montreal as of last week.”
The Mission says it is working closely with the public health department to make sure the infection does not continue to spread.
READ MORE: Montreal’s Old Brewery Mission steps up to heal police-homeless relations
“So far, it seems to be manageable, no panic at all,” Pearce told Global News.
“We realize we’re dealing with a very concentrated reality here with lots of people in a small space.”
WATCH ABOVE: Helping Montreal’s homeless
Pearce added the Mission has also hired additional cleaners to wipe down door handles.
What are the symptoms of streptococcus A?
Streptococcus A can be easily spread from person to person, especially in areas where large groups gather.
READ MORE: Montrealers rally for more funding to address homelessness
The most common symptoms of streptococcus A include:
- Sore throat that starts very quickly
- Pain when swallowing
- Fever
- Red and swollen tonsils, sometimes with white patches or streaks of pus
- Tiny, red spots on the roof of the mouth
- Swollen lymph nodes in the front of the neck
READ MORE: Montreal homelessness problem goes beyond the downtown core: report
The infection can be treated with antibiotics.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.