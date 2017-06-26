Montreal homeless falling victim to aggressive strep virus causing flesh-eating disease

As many as a dozen cases of necrotizing fasciitis — or “flesh-eating disease” — have been reported among older homeless men in Montreal.

According to Public Health, the cases have been caused by streptococcus A, a bacterial infection.

“People whose health is compromised, in this case older men, not women, would be susceptible for it to become flesh-eating disease,” explained Matthew Pearce, president and CEO of the Old Brewery Mission.

“I’m aware that four cases have been diagnosed at the Old Brewery Mission and at least a dozen in Montreal as of last week.”

The Mission says it is working closely with the public health department to make sure the infection does not continue to spread.

“So far, it seems to be manageable, no panic at all,” Pearce told Global News.

“We realize we’re dealing with a very concentrated reality here with lots of people in a small space.”

Pearce added the Mission has also hired additional cleaners to wipe down door handles.

What are the symptoms of streptococcus A?

Streptococcus A can be easily spread from person to person, especially in areas where large groups gather.

The most common symptoms of streptococcus A include:

Sore throat that starts very quickly

Pain when swallowing

Fever

Red and swollen tonsils, sometimes with white patches or streaks of pus

Tiny, red spots on the roof of the mouth

Swollen lymph nodes in the front of the neck

The infection can be treated with antibiotics.