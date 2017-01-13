Montreal’s Old Brewery Mission steps up to heal police-homeless relations

The head of Montreal’s Old Brewery Mission believes the often-tense relationship between police and the homeless can be improved after a man was shot outside the mission last Friday.

And Matthew Pearce wants to lend a helping hand.

READ MORE: Old Brewery Mission CEO speaks out after Montreal police-involved shooting

Pearce met with Montreal police chief Philippe Pichet on Thursday, almost a week after officers shot and killed 38-year-old Jimmy Cloutier near the mission on Clark St. and St. Laurent Blvd.

Cloutier, who frequented the mission, had a knife and had previously assaulted another person, police said.

The incident was just one point of discussion between Pearce and Pichet during their nearly two-hour-long meeting.

They also discussed a second incident that took place hours after the shooting.

Pearce showed Pichet a video that depicted a second altercation between a police officer and a homeless person.

Pearce only showed the video to police, but he told Global News it was “an incident inside our cafeteria that we believe clearly shows the police abusing their power.”

READ MORE: Montrealer collecting thousands of socks to keep homeless warm

Pearce didn’t offer many more details, but he said Pichet was deeply concerned about what he had seen.

“He committed to follow up with the officers involved and he’ll get back to me,” Pearce said.

“We’re open to anything except no change.”

Pearce has a few ideas for how to improve the relationship between the police and Montreal’s homeless population.

He proposed that police attend a workshop administered by the mission in which they would teach officers effective ways of handling conflict with the homeless.

He also wants to see police volunteer at the shelter so they can interact with the homeless in a friendlier environment.

READ MORE: Marché Ferdous program gives free food to hungry Montrealers

“They liked these suggestions,” Pearce said of the police.

“We also agreed that the director of the [Montreal police] and I would meet biannually to gauge progress.

“We’re open to anything except no change.”

Pearce said his office will seek a date for their next meeting on Friday.

Global News reached out to Montreal Police but they said Pichet won’t comment for now.