Steve’s Music Store set to move to Sainte-Catherine Street

After 52 years, Steve’s Music Store at 51 Saint-Antoine Street West is moving.

The store received news that the building it is in will be expropriated.

“I grew up in this store,” said Sheldon Sazant, Steve’s Music Store general manager.

“Obviously, a lot of my emotions, my blood, sweat and tears, my efforts have been put into this location.”

The popular music store will move to a new location on Sainte-Catherine Street.

The expropriation may be part of the expansion of the Palais des Congrès.

For Michael Kirman, original owner Steve Kirman‘s son, the store is family.

“I’m [the] second generation that grew up here, so this is almost my big brother,” he said.

After Steve passed away in 2012, Kirman said the store gave him something to hold on to.

“When this building, this location, moves, it’s going to be like losing my dad again a little bit,” Kirman said.

Autographed photos of Eddie Van Halen, Celine Dion, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, Ginette Reno and many others cover the walls.

Seeing a celebrity at Steve’s isn’t a rarity.

“When they come into the store, they’re not a movie star, they might not be a rock star, they’re clients of ours,” Sazant said.

“We’ve got to take care of them as such.”

As the store moves to its new location, those at Steve’s plan on bringing some of its history with them.

“Try to keep that same feeling, that rustic feeling. With a little more of a modern twist to today’s retail,” Kirman said.

“But we’re definitely trying to make sure there’s still some nooks and crannies.”