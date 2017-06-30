Politics
June 30, 2017 7:39 am

A government falls and a new one is set to rise in British Columbia

By Reporter/Legislative Bureau  CKNW
Today is dawning with a new day and a new party about to hold the reins of government in British Columbia.

CKNW reporter Liza Yuzda tells us the story in sound of the fall of the B.C. Liberal government of Christy Clark, and the imminent rise of the B.C. NDP government of John Horgan.

LISTEN:  A government falls and a new one rises in British Columbia

It now appears a new NDP Cabinet will be sworn in during the last two weeks of July, with a new session of the BC Legislature set for early September.

Andrew Weaver
BC Greens
BC Liberals
BC NDP
British Columbia
change in government
Christy Clark
John Horgan
minority government

