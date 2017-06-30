A government falls and a new one is set to rise in British Columbia

Today is dawning with a new day and a new party about to hold the reins of government in British Columbia.

CKNW reporter Liza Yuzda tells us the story in sound of the fall of the B.C. Liberal government of Christy Clark, and the imminent rise of the B.C. NDP government of John Horgan.

It now appears a new NDP Cabinet will be sworn in during the last two weeks of July, with a new session of the BC Legislature set for early September.