Canada 150: Central Okanagan celebrations

Not sure what to do this Canada Day?

We’ve put together a list of just some of the things happening throughout the central Okanagan for Canada’s 150th birthday bash.

Kelowna

Unfortunately, there will be no fireworks to cap off Canada’s birthday in Kelowna but there are still plenty of other festivities throughout the day.

READ MORE: No Canada Day fireworks in Kelowna

No birthday is complete without cake and you can grab a slice of the giant Canada Day cake at Prospera Place at 1 p.m. It’s part of the 43rd annual Folkfest, where the city is holding the official Canada 150 ceremony. There’ll also be a marketplace with all sorts of food and live entertainment.

More celebrations are underway at Waterfront Park. There’ll be a food fair, Canadian arts and crafts marketplace, a bazaar featuring local artisans and other festivities.

Live entertainment and concerts are also underway in various locations around the city. To find the closest one to you, click here.

Due to flooding, the activities that were scheduled on local beaches have been moved inland.

West Kelowna

Westside Daze are back to mark Canada Day in West Kelowna. Events are taking place at the field on Old Okanagan Highway just past Johnson Bentley Memorial Pool.

The opening ceremony for Westside Daze is Friday at 6:45 p.m. followed by a magic show and concert. While they aren’t on Canada Day itself, there will be fireworks lighting up the sky Friday night at Gellatly Bay. The 15 minute show starts at 10:15 p.m.

Canada Day events kick off with a parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. There will also be a kids fair with tons of activities and a Celebration of the Syilx heritage with pow wow drumming, singing, dancing and other musical performances.

Official speeches and the national anthem hit the stage at 2:45 p.m. Cake will be served at 3 p.m.

There’s more entertainment underway after the official ceremony, wrapping up with a fire troupe performance.

For specific times click here.

Lake Country

Swalwell Park will be home to the majority of festivities in Lake Country.

The day starts with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. with music, bouncy castles, face painting and free root beer floats. The official ceremony starts at 11 a.m. You can create your own ‘Canada Day flag selfie and learn about Lake Country’s history with a photo booth and speakers corner.

A concert series, including an Abba Tribute and The Hip Replacements along with other artists, will keep the stage busy from 4 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.

Fireworks to close out the night shortly after.

Peachland

Want to get active this Canada Day? Peachland is hosting a three kilometre walk or 5 kilometre Beach Run starting at 7:30 a.m. at Heritage Park.

A pancake breakfast is at the Peachland Community Church between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Most of the day’s festivities are happening at Heritage Park’s Spirit Square including an official ceremony and cake cutting at noon. There will also be concerts underway at 13 Street and Beach Avenue.

More concerts are hitting the stage at Heritage Park between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The festivities will end with fireworks at the day wharf area at 10:30 p.m.

For more information on Peachland events, click here.