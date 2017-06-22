No Canada Day fireworks in Kelowna

It is a milestone birthday but Kelowna’s celebration marking Canada’s 150th anniversary of confederation will not include the traditional fireworks display.

The fireworks are always the big finale to the day-long celebration which brings tens of thousands people to Kelowna’s downtown core.

This year however, there will be no such display.

Organizers made the announcement at a news conference Thursday morning citing safety as the reason behind the decision.

With Okanagan Lake at a historical high level, foreshore safety has been compromised and access to those areas restricted.

The fireworks display has been postponed to the August Long Weekend.