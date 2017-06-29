Children in hospital after school bus collides with truck north of Montreal

Ten people, including children, are in hospital with minor injuries after a school bus full of camp goers collided with a transport truck in Boisbriand, north of Montreal.

The incident occurred on the connecting ramp between Highway 640 east and the A-15 north Thursday morning around 9:10 a.m.

The bus was transporting 34 campers and 10 parent chaperons.

They were heading to a summer camp situated in the village of Huberdeau in the Laurentians, a 20 minute drive from Mont Tremblant.

Those injured were sent to the Saint-Eustache Hospital, according to Stephane Tremblay, a spokesperson with the Sûreté de Quebec (SQ).

Tremblay confirmed two crash investigators are onsite and will continue their assessment throughout the afternoon.

It is not yet sure what time the highway will reopen.