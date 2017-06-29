Man killed in shooting outside Mississauga strip club: police
A male was killed following a shooting outside a strip club in Mississauga overnight.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Diamonds Gentlemen’s Club on Dundas Street East.
Peel Regional Police have not released the age or identity of the victim.
There’s no suspect description at this time.
