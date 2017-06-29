Crime
Man killed in shooting outside Mississauga strip club: police

Police investigate a shooting at 1820 Dundas St. E. in Mississauga on June 29, 2017.

A male was killed following a shooting outside a strip club in Mississauga overnight.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Diamonds Gentlemen’s Club on Dundas Street East.

Peel Regional Police have not released the age or identity of the victim.

There’s no suspect description at this time.

