Montreal police release 2016 annual report

Montreal police released their 2016 annual report on Wednesday.

The report detailed the numerous ways the police force engages with the community.

In addition, there were statistics regarding crime and deaths within the last year.

The number of homicides decreased by six from 29 in 2015 to 23 in 2016.

Pedestrian deaths increased from 11 to 15.

However, the number of cyclists killed decreased from 3 in 2015 to 2 in 2016.

When releasing the report, Montreal’s police chief Philippe Pichet spoke for approximately 30 minutes in front of the public security commission at Montreal’s City Hall

“We had to work regarding with the specific context that we had,” Pichet said. “It was difficult, but at the same time we did many, many good things on the field in different neighbourhoods.”