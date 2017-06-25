Police seek help locating witnesses and vehicle involved in Montreal hit-and-run

Montreal police have released surveillance video of a parking lot on St-Laurent Boulevard, where a 30-year-old man from Florida was found lying unconscious on the ground Saturday at 2 a.m.

Investigators determined the man had been the victim of a hit-and-run collision.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition, with serious head injuries.

After analyzing the scene, collision experts with Montreal police have reason to believe a dark vehicle was involved in the crash.

WATCH: Police release parking lot video

Images gathered by investigators also indicate the presence of witnesses in the parking lot at the time the man was injured.

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate possible witnesses.

Anyone with information is being asked to dial 911 or call the Info-Crime anonymously at 514-393-1133.