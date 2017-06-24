Man in critical condition after Montreal hit-and-run collision

A 30-year-old Florida man is in critical condition in a Montreal-area hospital after a hit-and-run collision early Saturday morning.

Montreal police received a 911 call at 2:15 a.m. reporting the discovery of an unconscious man in a parking lot on St-Laurent Boulevard, near de Maisonneuve Boulevard.

Officers located the victim, who was rushed to hospital with what police described as “major head injuries.”

The man was still listed in critical condition as of noon Saturday.

Investigators were able to determine the man had been the victim of a hit and run thanks to surveillance camera footage, said Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boiselle.

St-Laurent Boulevard is closed for the investigation, between de Maisonneuve Boulevard and Ste-Catherine Street.

Additional details, such as possible suspects or the type of vehicle involved in the collision, are not yet available.