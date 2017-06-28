Stolen truck evading Saskatoon police drives in opposite lane of traffic

Charges have been laid against a 22-year-old man after a stolen vehicle attempted to evade Saskatoon police on Tuesday.

Officers said they spotted a truck being driven “erratically” at around 11:50 p.m. CT near highways 14 and 684.

When police attempted to stop it, the vehicle drove in the opposite lane of traffic.

Saskatoon police officials said ground units disengaged while the Air Support Unit (ASU) monitored the truck from the sky.

Eventually, the driver parked in the 1100-block of Avenue O South and abandoned the vehicle on foot. He was arrested nearby with the help of ASU.

The man has been charged with dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and evading police.