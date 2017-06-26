Crime
June 26, 2017 6:36 pm
Updated: June 27, 2017 7:15 am

Stolen truck driver not shot by Saskatoon police member prior to deadly crash

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police say an autopsy confirmed the driver of a stolen truck died from the impact of a collision.

File / Global News
A A

Police gunfire was not a factor after a man driving a stolen truck was killed in a crash last week in Saskatoon.

On June 19, the stolen truck was spotted by Saskatoon police and the Air Support Unit (ASU) tracked it to Clearwater Place. There, ASU members observed three people exiting the vehicle.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Man dead after stolen truck rams Saskatoon police cruiser, crashes on Circle Drive

Officers then attempted a high-risk traffic stop, however upon seeing police, two men immediately got back in the truck.

The driver of the truck rammed a patrol cruiser during attempts to flee. A police member then fired their firearm at the stolen vehicle.

Police officials told Global News on Monday that the driver was not struck by any bullets during the incident. The office of the chief coroner conducted an autopsy last week.

The truck later collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Airport Drive and Circle Drive. The 22-year-old driver of the stolen vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

WATCH MORE: Driver of stolen vehicle attempting to evade Saskatoon police dies in fatal crash

Following the crash, police found a firearm and ammunition inside the stolen truck.

The investigation is still ongoing.

With files from Joel Senick

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Air Support Unit
Airport Drive
Autopsy
Circle Drive
Fatal Crash
Firearm Discharge
Office of Chief Coroner
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Stolen Truck
Saskatoon Stolen Vehicle
Stolen Truck
Stolen Vehicle

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News