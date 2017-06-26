Stolen truck driver not shot by Saskatoon police member prior to deadly crash

Police gunfire was not a factor after a man driving a stolen truck was killed in a crash last week in Saskatoon.

On June 19, the stolen truck was spotted by Saskatoon police and the Air Support Unit (ASU) tracked it to Clearwater Place. There, ASU members observed three people exiting the vehicle.

READ MORE: Man dead after stolen truck rams Saskatoon police cruiser, crashes on Circle Drive

Officers then attempted a high-risk traffic stop, however upon seeing police, two men immediately got back in the truck.

The driver of the truck rammed a patrol cruiser during attempts to flee. A police member then fired their firearm at the stolen vehicle.

Police officials told Global News on Monday that the driver was not struck by any bullets during the incident. The office of the chief coroner conducted an autopsy last week.

The truck later collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Airport Drive and Circle Drive. The 22-year-old driver of the stolen vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

WATCH MORE: Driver of stolen vehicle attempting to evade Saskatoon police dies in fatal crash

Following the crash, police found a firearm and ammunition inside the stolen truck.

The investigation is still ongoing.

With files from Joel Senick