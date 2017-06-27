Council votes to look more closely at transit-friendly bridge over Yellowhead Trail

The possibility of a bridge over Yellowhead Trail will be included in planning for the next part of the Metro Line LRT extension into north Edmonton.

City council voted Tuesday to approve the request for design and engineering work for a connection between the Blatchford and Calder neighbourhoods.

“Instead of doing one thing and then having to go tear something up to do another – which we’ve had to do at times – perhaps, if this works out and its feasible, we could be doing a lot of things in conjunction,” Coun. Dave Loken said. “That would save us not only money, but time.”

“The bridge is going to be significant and while we’re being engaged over the Yellowhead, why wouldn’t we save money and look at it all at the same time?” Coun. Bev Esslinger asked during debate.

The bridge would not only go over the Yellowhead, but also the CN rail yard, allowing those who live in the northwest part of the city easy access to downtown. That’s important to Loken, who told council he hears from constituents who would rather drive than make two connections to get downtown.

“If we want to talk ridership, we need to provide better transit service and connectivity and timely and more speedy transit service – especially to our downtown – if we’re going to raise our ridership in the north.”

As the plan stands now, the bridge would start by carrying bus service, then the Metro Line to St. Albert would utilize the same route.

Esslinger previously stated the bus service could get riders from Castle Downs Road to Blatchford Field in about 15 minutes, compared to the approximately one-hour commute riders experience now.

