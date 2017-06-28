Hard to believe: Timeshares are making a comeback

Timeshares have a bad rap. Horror stories abound of rundown resorts, runaway upkeep costs and owners so desperate to offload unwanted units they would post them on Ebay for less than $1.

But in the world of holiday gateways the T-word is making a comeback. Sales in North America were up over 12 per cent in 2015, according the latest available data. And the average age of buyers is going down, a sign of growing interest from younger generations, according to the Canadian Vacation Ownership Association (CVOA).

“Timeshare is resurging and it’s appealing to a younger generation of buyer, who is more affluent,” said Jon Zwickel, president and CEO of CVOA.

The typical timeshare owner in the U.S. and Canada is 51 years old with household income of around $89,000 a year. The new timeshare buyers are 42-years-old on average, with an average annual income of nearly $95,000.

The industry isn’t what it used to be, said Zwickel.

Young people want to do more than “go somewhere and sit by the pool.” And resorts have been adapting.

A timeshare in Whistler, B.C., for example, now offer so much more than skiing in the winter and golfing in the summer. Guests might be able to choose from a slew of activities, from river rafting and zip-lining to getting a helicopter lift to the top of a mountain and skiing your way down (known as heli-skiing for in-crowd), according to Zwickel.

An option for the cottage have-nots

Anecdotal evidence suggests that young families who can’t afford to buy their own cottage are taking a closer look at timeshare options.

“As real estate prices in areas of Canada remain high, more buyers are exploring unique financing options such as fractional ownership in a shared property [i.e. timeshares], purchasing a recreational property with a friend and even selling their primary residence and putting the equity into a cottage or cabin,” Christopher Alexander, regional director of RE/MAX INTEGRA for Ontario-Atlantic Canada region noted in a recent report on the country’s market for vacation homes.

“The dream of owning a vacation home is really strong among Canadians,” Alexander told Global News. But for budget-tight families sometimes the only option is a timeshare.

The average cost of a timeshare unit was around US$22,000 (C$28,000) in 2015, according to CVOA. (The figure is a weighted average which accounts for different unit types.) While the average maintenance fee was US$848 (C$1,000).

It’s easy to see how that price tag may seem attractive compared to cottage prices that easily shoot past a million dollars in the coveted vacations spots. And cottage upkeep can also be far more expensive than $1,000 a year, noted Zwickel.

Also, “timeshares can be a great option while you’re saving up for a cottage,” said Alexander.

Owning a timeshare unit in a location where you know you’re going to want to eventually buy a second home allows you to get to know the area and the local market intimately before you make your big purchase. You can plan relying on a timeshare for 10 years or so, while you set aside money for a down payment and wait for the perfect buying opportunity, he noted.

How it works

The traditional timeshare model, which emerged in the 1970s, is the so-called fixed-week, fixed-unit model. Owners buy the rights to use a certain property for a certain period of time every year.

Nowadays, though, many timeshares operate via a points system: You buy a certain number of points that generally corresponds to a type of unit and period of the year when you think you’re most likely to enjoy your holidays. You can then use those points for any property within your resort system whenever you want.

“It’s a much more flexible system, which is what young people like,” said Zwickel.

Prospective buyers should still exercise caution

Before you take out your checkbook at a time share presentation, though, keep the following in mind: