Alarming increase in overdose deaths in the Okanagan

There have been 50 overdose deaths in the Okanagan in the first four months of 2017, compared to 76 in all of 2016.

“The number of deaths from drug overdoses continues to increase locally and across the province,” Dr. Silvina Mema, medical health officer with Interior Health said in a press release. “The Okanagan is one of the areas experiencing the largest impact with a greater than 50 per cent increase in illicit drug overdose death rates compared to 2016.”

Heroin remains the drug most often associated with overdoses, but people are also overdosing on cocaine and methamphetamine.

Overdoses are happening on the street and in private residences.

“The biggest challenges we are facing in our overdose response right now are stigma and reaching the people who use drugs who are not street-involved. There is a big misperception out there that this overdose crisis is only affecting people who use heroin and are street involved, and that is simply not the case,” Dr. Mema said. “Overdoses are happening on the street, in private homes and among all socio-economic groups.

“We are urging everyone who uses illegal drugs to avoid using, if at all possible, or to take precautions to prevent overdose.”

Health care providers realize people will continue taking drugs, despite their warnings.

They are urging drug users to follow some recommendations to reduce the risk of overdose.