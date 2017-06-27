Canada
June 27, 2017 8:56 am
Updated: June 27, 2017 8:57 am

Saskatoon police searching for missing hospital patient Jenessa Osecap

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police are asking the public for help in locating missing hospital patient Jenessa Osecap.

Supplied / Saskatoon Police Service
A A

Police are asking for help in locating a patient from a Saskatoon hospital.

Jenessa Osecap, 15, was last seen at Royal University Hospital at around 7:30 p.m. CT on June 25.

READ MORE: Jonah Kent meets woman who helped find him 17 years after being abducted

Police said she decided to leave the hospital while under medical care.

Osecap is five-foot one, 105 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing hospital pyjamas.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Osecap is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Jenessa Osecap
Missing Girl
missing person
Saskatoon Missing Girl
Saskatoon Missing Person
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News