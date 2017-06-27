Saskatoon police searching for missing hospital patient Jenessa Osecap

Police are asking for help in locating a patient from a Saskatoon hospital.

Jenessa Osecap, 15, was last seen at Royal University Hospital at around 7:30 p.m. CT on June 25.

Police said she decided to leave the hospital while under medical care.

Osecap is five-foot one, 105 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing hospital pyjamas.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Osecap is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.