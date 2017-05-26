Jonah Kent meets woman who helped find him 17 years after being abducted

Jonah Kent was just two years old when he was abducted by his father in 1975 while they were on a Florida vacation.

Kent spent the next 17 years of his life moving every few months.

READ MORE: Warman RCMP investigating possible child abduction

He was reunited with his family when Child Find Saskatchewan took on his case in 1985 when the agency was created.

Phyllis Hallat was the case worker who helped look for Kent, whose family was from Estevan, Sask.

Kent was found when his father allowed him to get his driver’s licence.

His name was put into the system and he was reunited with his family when his name came up as a missing person.

READ MORE: Two years since Kandice Singbeil went missing in Saskatoon

On Thursday, Kent met Hallat at the organization’s annual breakfast fundraiser in Saskatoon.

Kent said he was found because of the efforts of Child Find Saskatchewan.

“It’s because I was registered, he (his dad) knew Child Find was on his tail,” Kent said Thursday at a fundraiser marking International Missing Children’s Day.

His story is now the subject of a documentary by filmmaker Chris Krieger.

“I think for Phyllis, it was a nice piece of closure,” Krieger said.

“She worked really hard and if you can imagine what it would really be like thinking of all these people who are missing, to actually be able to find somebody and connect them with their family is incredible.”

Child Find Saskatchewan has raised over $100,000 from the previous two breakfasts.

The money is used to support efforts to search and locate missing persons and support their families, along with delivering educational and prevention programs.

With files from The Canadian Press