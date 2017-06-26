Canada Day: where to celebrate Canada 150 in Calgary

Our country is marking a major milestone this weekend. Canada celebrates its 150th birthday on Saturday.

Calgary is hosting a huge bash with events celebrating our history, cultural heritage and multicultural identity being planned in locations across the city.

We have put together a list of five of the most exciting ways to celebrate Canada in Calgary on July 1.

1. Tegan and Sara and fireworks on Riverfront Avenue

A packed day of Canada 150 events culminates in a live performance by Tegan and Sara and fireworks along the River Walk by the Bow River.

The firework show is set to begin just 10 minutes after the Calgary-born sisters finish their set at 11 p.m.

The evening’s opening act is another Calgary-born musician, Michael Bernard Fitzgerald.

There will also be a welcome address from Mayor Naheed Nenshi, as well performances from Inuit throat singers and other multicultural acts; including the Calgary Multicultural Orchestra, SPARQ Productions Bollywood Dance and Woezo African Music and Dance Theatre.

Where: Riverfront Avenue, between 1 Street SE and Macleod Trail

When: 10 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

2. A Living Flag at Fort Calgary

The City of Calgary and Enmax will host a living flag from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fort Calgary.

Events at the Calgary landmark are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a pancake breakfast planned for the first 2,017 people to arrive at the Fort.

Global News’ Jenna Freeman will be live at Fort Calgary throughout the morning news and will be helping serve up flapjacks for famished Calgarians as they arrive.

There will also be a paddling race on the Bow River from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and several kid-friendly activities including a petting zoo, craft tent and photo booth.

Where: Fort Calgary (750 9 Ave. SE)

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

3. Sing-along with Ian Tyson at Olympic Plaza

If you know the words to Four Strong Winds, you’re encouraged to join the sing-along with legendary Canadian singer and songwriter Ian Tyson, as he performs his classic melody for onlookers at Olympic Plaza.

Following the sing-along with Tyson, a group of new Canadians will be invited to redo their citizenship vows at a special “reaffirmation” ceremony at 2 p.m.

Other performers include the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra and Calgary Opera, School of Alberta Ballet, Joint Improv Task Force and GlobalFest Urban Arts Crew.

Where: Olympic Plaza (228 8 Ave. SE)

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

4. Powwow and Francophone activities at Prince’s Island Park

Activities at Prince’s Island Park in southwest Calgary will honour Canada’s First Nations and Francophone communities.

First Nations groups will mark the start of Canada Day celebrations with a morning blessing followed by a powwow.

The grand entry begins at noon, followed by a round dance where everyone is invited to participate and the rendering of the flags from 4:45 to 5 p.m.

Calgarians are invited to learn more about First Nations communities through various cultural activities, including a smudging ceremony from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

A carnival celebrating francophone and Métis history will also be set up on Prince’s Island Park.

There will be a maple taffy truck and a food tent with Quebec-inspired dishes, like poutine and smoked meat. Calgarians will also be invited to learn more about Métis finger weaving and herbal medicine.

Where: Prince’s Island Park (698 Eau Claire Ave. SW)

When: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

5. Turban wrapping at Peace Bridge

As part of this year’s Canada Day festivities, Calgary’s Sikh community invites their neighbours to learn more about their culture.

People who come out to the Peace Bridge on July 1., will also learn the technique and skill behind wrapping a turban. Turbans are available in Canada’s two colours – red and white.

Where: Peace Bridge

When: 10 a.m. to 6 pm.

Events celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary are also planned at the Calgary Public Library, National Music Centre, Eau Claire Plaza and Confederation Park and in the East Village and Chinatown.

Learn more about the events going on in Calgary at the city’s website.