What you need to know to enjoy Canada Day 2017 in Calgary

On Saturday, Canadians in Calgary and across the country will come together to celebrate the country’s 150th birthday.

The city has some big events planned for the day, which could create heavier traffic than usual on Calgary roads. Some facilities will also be closed because of the holiday.

Here’s more information on what’s open and closed on Canada Day – and how to stay safe and get around the city.

Road closures

Memorial Drive will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between 3 Street N.W. and 4 Street N.E. between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. It will be fully closed during the fireworks.

Macleod Trail S.E. is also closed between 9 Avenue S.E. and 6 Avenue S.E. from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Eight Avenue between 1 Street S.E. and Macleod Trail S.E. will be closed until July 3 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and there will be reduced lanes on 1 Street S.E. from 7 Avenue to 8 Avenue S.E. until Monday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Public transportation and parking

Calgary Transit will be operating on a Sunday level of service.

The Calgary Parking Authority is offering free parking at all of its parkades over the Canada Day holiday. The one exception is the parkade at Arts Commons, where holiday rates will be in effect. On-street parking is also free.

Regular rates will be in effect at the Calgary Zoo, Spark Science Centre and Heritage Park.

Fireworks safety

The city is reminding Calgarians that a permit is required to shoot off fireworks, including screamers, poppers and firecrackers within the city.

The city’s fireworks display can be safely viewed from any of the viewing locations along the Bow River.

Facility closures

The East Calgary and Spyhill landfills will be open on Canada Day from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Shepard landfill will be closed on the holiday.

All aquatic and fitness centres will be closed for Canada Day, except for Southland and Village Square Leisure Centres.

The Calgary Soccer Centre and all athletic parks, except those with advanced bookings, will also be closed

The North Mount Pleasant and Wildflower Arts Centres will be closed, as will the Nature Centre at the Inglewood Bird Sanctuary.

All City of Calgary administrative buildings, including city hall, are also closed for the holiday.