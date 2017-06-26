Crime
June 26, 2017 3:02 pm

3 people charged in recent Edmonton homicide

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Edmonton police investigate suspicious death in the northeast end, Friday, June 23, 2017.

Wes Rosa, Global News
Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred on June 23.

Edmonton police were called to a north-side parking lot near Rundle Park early Friday morning. Witnesses said a fight involving weapons had occurred at around 3 a.m.

Police were called to an apartment building in the area of 29 Street and 116A Avenue at around 6:45 a.m.

A 17-year-old boy was found dead in the parking lot.

On Monday afternoon, police released the names of three people that were arrested over the weekend.

READ MORE: Edmonton police investigate homicide near Rundle Park

Arnold Anton Stephens, 38, Victoria May Carifelle, 30 and Terence Christopher Lewis, 30, have all be charged with second-degree murder.

The 25th homicide of 2017 shook neighbours in the building where the boy was found.

“It was pretty nerve-racking. I didn’t know what to expect,” resident Sean Umlah told Global News Friday. “I’m still nervous, still shaking a little bit, but it’s a tragic situation.”

Another witness reported hearing yelling and screaming at around 3:30 a.m. When she looked outside, she saw someone carrying a board.

“It almost looked like from the fence, but I wasn’t sure,” said the woman who asked that her name not be published.

The cause of death has not been released. An autopsy on the victim will take place Tuesday.

