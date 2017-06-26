London police investigate suspicious fires at Connaught Ave. apartment complex

The London Police Service is looking into a string of suspicious fires at an apartment complex that was uncovered after an investigation into a weekend fire.

READ MORE: Co-owner of south London auto body shop damaged in fire facing arson charges

Emergency crews were first called to 130 Connaught Ave., in the area of Highbury Avenue and Oxford Street East, at around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters found that the hallway of the fourth floor was filled with smoke but discovered a small fire near the hallway had been extinguished before they arrived.

The investigation revealed the fire was intentionally set and further information revealed it was the latest in a number of suspicious fires at the apartment complex.

The Criminal Investigation Division is now handling the case.