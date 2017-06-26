Crime
June 26, 2017 1:19 pm

London police investigate suspicious fires at Connaught Ave. apartment complex

By News Announcer  AM980

London police are investigating after a string of suspicious fires set at 130 Connaught Avenue.

The London Police Service is looking into a string of suspicious fires at an apartment complex that was uncovered after an investigation into a weekend fire.

Emergency crews were first called to 130 Connaught Ave., in the area of Highbury Avenue and Oxford Street East, at around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters found that the hallway of the fourth floor was filled with smoke but discovered a small fire near the hallway had been extinguished before they arrived.

The investigation revealed the fire was intentionally set and further information revealed it was the latest in a number of suspicious fires at the apartment complex.

The Criminal Investigation Division is now handling the case.

