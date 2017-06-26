London police investigate suspicious fires at Connaught Ave. apartment complex
The London Police Service is looking into a string of suspicious fires at an apartment complex that was uncovered after an investigation into a weekend fire.
READ MORE: Co-owner of south London auto body shop damaged in fire facing arson charges
Emergency crews were first called to 130 Connaught Ave., in the area of Highbury Avenue and Oxford Street East, at around 9 a.m. Saturday.
Firefighters found that the hallway of the fourth floor was filled with smoke but discovered a small fire near the hallway had been extinguished before they arrived.
The investigation revealed the fire was intentionally set and further information revealed it was the latest in a number of suspicious fires at the apartment complex.
The Criminal Investigation Division is now handling the case.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.