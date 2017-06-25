Ticats start off on the wrong foot against the Argos

Ricky Ray threw for a career-high 506 yards and a touchdown as the Toronto Argonauts routed the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 32-15 in their season-opening game on Sunday.

Ray went 32-of-41 to make new Argos head coach Marc Trestman a winner in his return to the CFL sidelines.

After four seasons in the NFL, Trestman joined Toronto, along with general manager Jim Popp, this off-season.

The duo led the Montreal Alouettes to two Grey Cup victories in 2009 and 2010.

Ray fell short of Toronto’s single-game record of 524 yards, set in 1960 by Tobin Rote.

Zach Collaros was hounded by the Argonauts’ defence all game long, going 26-of-39 for 242 yards. He was sacked five times, intercepted once and also fumbled.

Collaros also lost receiver Terrence Tolliver early in the first quarter to a right knee injury.

Argos pass catcher S.J. Green made seven receptions for 124 yards in his first game since a devastating injury last season with Montreal.

One bright spot for the Tiger-Cats was linebacker Will Hill.

He blocked two field goal attempts by Lirim Hajrullahu, the second of which was returned for an 84-yard touchdown by Hamilton’s Richard Leonard to cut Toronto’s lead to 15-12 heading into halftime.

Hamilton is now on a bye week before visiting the Saskatchewan Roughriders on July 8.

The Cats’ home opener is July 15 against the B.C. Lions.

The announced attendance at BMO Field in Toronto was 13,583.