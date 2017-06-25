Police investigate stabbing in southwest Calgary

Police were called following reports of a fight involving a group of people in Calgary’s southwest at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found one person had been stabbed and taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

It happened at 7 Avenue and 8 Street S.W.

No one has been arrested and police continue to speak with witnesses.

The identity of the person stabbed has not been released.

Police have not confirmed if they have identified any suspects related to the incident.