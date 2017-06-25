Edson RCMP seek witnesses to serious pedestrian crash

Edson RCMP say a pedestrian continues to fight for his life in hospital after a crash on Highway 16 on Friday.

Mounties say it was around 10:50 a.m. that a westbound pickup truck struck the 59-year-old man near 58th street in Edson, Alta.

The man was airlifted to Edmonton hospital by STARS where he remains in critical condition.

Police are seeking additional witnesses as an RCMP collision reconstructionist tries to piece together exactly what happened.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw the crash and hasn’t already come forward to contact them right away by calling (780) 723-8800.