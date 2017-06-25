Manitoba man charged after string of robberies in 2 days

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Police arrested and charged a 34-year-old man in a string of robberies that took place in a span of two days.

Brendon Malcolm McIvor has been charged in four separate robberies that took place between Friday and Saturday.

Winnipeg Police said the first attempt took place on Friday around 3:30 p.m. where a male suspect entered a pharmacy in the 100 block of Osborne Street and threatened the employee with a concealed face and blunt object, but was unsuccessful.

Just over half an hour later, the man entered a grocery store in the 200 block of River avenue with his face covered again and a knife this time.

Officers said the man approached an employee and her child and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise before fleeing once again.

Then, around 11:30 p.m. that same day, the suspect took his string of robberies to a gas station in the 1300 block of Taylor avenue. He approached an employee and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of money and fled again.

The final incident took place at 3 p.m. the next day at a beer vendor in the 100 block of Keewatin street. The suspect concealed his face and was armed with a blunt object. Officers said the suspect approached an employee and threatened to rob the business but was unsuccessful in getting anything and fled empty-handed.

A K-9 officer found the suspect in the 1500 block of Notre Dame avenue and arrested him.

Cross Lake, Manitoba resident, Brendon McIvor has since been charged with four counts of robbery, disguise with intent and carrying a concealed weapon.

The Major Crimes Unit members are continuing the investigation.