SIU investigating after man seriously injured during arrest in downtown Hamilton

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating an incident in which a man was seriously injured while being arrested in downtown Hamilton.

The Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened just after midnight on Saturday, when Hamilton police were called to a disturbance at an A&W Restaurant on King Street West near Bay Street North.

Officers found a man near Gore Park, where there was an “interaction” as the man was arrested, according to a police statement.

Police said the man suffered a “serious injury” and was taken to hospital.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to examine the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is automatically called in to investigate cases involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.