Heat wave shatters Fraser Valley temperature records

If you’ve stepped outside today, there’s no way you could miss it.

Summer is here, and it’s bringing with it record temperatures.

Lytton led the province with the highest temperature, clocking in at 36.5 degrees, shattering a record set in 1926.

The Fraser Valley was also feeling the heat with a number of records falling, including another from 1926 in Chilliwack where the mercury hit 34.8 degrees in official readings.

Abbotsford also broke a record where the temperature topped out at 32.2 degrees, as did Hope where it hit 31.1 degrees.

Squamish had a scorcher too, with temperatures also reaching 31.1 degrees.

Vancouver fared a little better, with temperatures topping out just over 25 degrees Saturday afternoon.

The heat has prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for the weekend, warning of temperatures over 32 degrees in areas away from the water.

Officials are also warning of risks to young children, seniors, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses and those exerting themselves outdoors.

That last warning played out in real time on Coquitlam’s Burke Mountain Saturday afternoon, where search and rescue crews were tasked with helping a hiker who was overcome by the heat.

Vancouver Coastal Health is reminding people to keep their homes cool and to ensure they’re drinking plenty of fluids.

People with seniors in their lives are also asked to check in on them regularly, to ensure they’re handling the heat.

It’s also warning sunseekers to play it safe if they’re tanning by regularly slathering on the sunscreen.

And the SPCA is once again reminding people never to leave pets in a parked car, where the heat can reach deadly levels in just minutes.

Environment Canada says the heat wave is expected to break by Monday when a flow of cooler, marine air is expected to blow in.