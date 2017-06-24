Search and rescue crews busy as first weekend of summer kicks off

Metro Vancouver rescue teams are being kept on their toes as the first official weekend of summer rolls in.

North Shore Rescue was in the middle of helicopter training just before 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon when police told them of a lost hiker on Mount Seymour.

Team leader Mike Danks said the woman in her 20s was near the Goldie Lake area but became disoriented and lost the trail in the snow.

“We’re really stressing to people to wear proper footwear for snow still. That’s an issue. Having an aid to navigation or going with somebody that knows the local trails is very helpful as well because again when you’re in conditions like this, it’s very easy to lose the trail,” he said.

Danks said the call out mirrored another call Friday, in which another pair of hikers lost the trail in the same area due to conditions.

The team also has its hands full with its annual Rescue Fest fundraiser Saturday, an important calendar date for an organization that must raise 65 per cent of its own funding.

Our medical rescue on #Burke mountain was heat related – it's clearly hot out there. Carry water, & pace yourselves! — Coquitlam SAR (@CoquitlamSAR) June 24, 2017

Meanwhile, Coquitlam Search and Rescue were also called out to Burke Mountain just after 2 p.m., to reports of a woman who had fainted and couldn’t walk.

Search Manager Bob Hetherington says it’s possible that the woman in her late 20s either ate something that didn’t sit right, and that the incident may also have been related to the heat.

With the weekend heat wave, hikers are being reminded to drink lots of fluids and to pace themselves on the trails.