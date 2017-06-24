Variety Park reopens in Calgary with more inclusive play experience for kids

The Children’s Charity of Alberta (Variety Alberta) celebrated the reopening of Variety Spray Park and Playground Park Variety Spray Park in South Glenmore Park Saturday.

It’s the first barrier-free spray park in Calgary and the goal of the new space is to increase accessibility and inclusivity for all kids at the park.

Several changes were made to the playground to create a more engaging play experience for children with various abilities. The equipment was unveiled Saturday afternoon after months of hard work.

“The equipment is safe for everybody, so somebody who is in a wheelchair can be with their friends [that don’t need a wheelchair] on a merry-go-round. That’s what we should be doing, and [it’s something] we’re doing more of,” said Brian Pincott, councillor for Ward 11.

Variety Park is a “barrier-buster project,” funded in part by the Government of Canada and the Rick Hanson Foundation.

“Variety Alberta believes that every child has the right to be active, be social and belong,” said Jana Hands, communications director for Variety Alberta.

“Through initiatives like Variety Park, our long-term hope is to reach out to communities throughout Alberta and work collaboratively to create playgrounds where all children have equal opportunity to play, socialize and be fully engaged and completely accepted for who they are.”

-With files from Jenna Freeman