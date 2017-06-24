Montreal police looking for man scamming women on dating apps

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection with several fraudulent money transfers and thefts.

According to police, the man always uses the same modus operandi and targets his victims on dating apps such as Tinder and Badoo, where he uses several different aliases, including Hugo Guérin, Samuel Guérin, Sam Guérin or Valentin.

Police said he portrays himself as a 23- or 24-year-old student, newly arrived to the country, who doesn’t yet have a bank account.

He tells his would-be dates he wants to buy some furniture and then enlists their help to deposit a government check into their own bank accounts.

Police allege the man prepares the envelope for his victims to make a deposit, but omits to insert a cheque. The victims then deposit the empty envelope at the ATM and withdraw the money intended for the suspect.

Police also said the man has also stolen wallets and cellphones from his victims.

Police are looking for a man in his early 20s, who stands 6’1’’ with brown hair and brown eyes, a very short brown beard and a crown tattooed on his right wrist.

Police said he often wears pale jeans and white shoes when meeting with his victims.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Info-Crime anonymously at 514-393-1133.