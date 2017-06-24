Airdrie RCMP searching for missing youth

The Airdrie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Rhianna Plouffe.

Plouffe was last seen at approximately 5:30 a.m. on May 19, 2017, at her home in the Bayside area of Airdrie.

She is believed to be in the Calgary area. The last time she was in contact with her family was on Facebook on June 22, 2017, but she hasn’t contacted them since then.

She has long dark brown hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoody, black tights and black running shoes. She is 5’3 and weighs about 125 pounds.

If you have any details to provide on her whereabouts, please call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267, or you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at http://www.tipsubmit.com.