Winnipeg man arrested after attempted armed robbery
A A
WINNIPEG – A 21-year-old man has been arrested after an attempted armed robbery in Winnipeg’s North End.
Police said the man burst into a convenience store on Selkirk Avenue armed with a shotgun at around 10:45 p.m. on Friday.
With his face concealed, police said he pointed the gun at an employee and demanded money but ended up fleeing without obtaining any.
At around 2 a.m. a general patrol unit saw the suspect near Selkirk Avenue and Salter Street and he was arrested a short time later.
Carl Avery Daniels is now facing numerous charges including armed robbery using a firearm.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.