Winnipeg man arrested after attempted armed robbery

WINNIPEG – A 21-year-old man has been arrested after an attempted armed robbery in Winnipeg’s North End.

Police said the man burst into a convenience store on Selkirk Avenue armed with a shotgun at around 10:45 p.m. on Friday.

With his face concealed, police said he pointed the gun at an employee and demanded money but ended up fleeing without obtaining any.

At around 2 a.m. a general patrol unit saw the suspect near Selkirk Avenue and Salter Street and he was arrested a short time later.

Carl Avery Daniels is now facing numerous charges including armed robbery using a firearm.