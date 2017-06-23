Stampeders first game ends in a tie.

The Calgary Stampeders were back at it tonight in Ottawa taking on the Redblacks to kick off the season. The Grey Cup re-match was off to a slow start with the first score coming with just over seven minutes left in the 1st The Redblacks secured possession of the ball on a fumble but it only resulted in a field goal. It was 3-0 Ottawa and that’s how the quarter ended.

The 2nd quarter started off with lots more action as Ottawa running back William Powell smashed into Calgary’s end zone and it was 9-0. With a two-point conversion from Ellingson it was 11-0 for the Redblacks. And with 10:08 left, the Stamps finally made it on the board with a field goal from Rene Paredes and it was 11-3 Ottawa. Calgary’s first touchdown came with some confusion as the Redblacks grabbed it in the endzone and returned the ball thinking they had a TD of their own. Upstairs it went and it was ruled Kamar Jordan was behind the line and with the convert it was tied at 11 going to halftime.

The third quarter had a quiet start, and it almost ground to a halt with reviews. But around the eight-minute mark, the Redblacks put a little spark back in getting a field goal making it 14-11 Ottawa. And with a challenge, a call saying the Stamps had an incomplete pass was overturned, which led to Calgary securing their second field goal of the game and it was tied again at 14. With just over a minute left, the Redblacks pushed their way into the end zone and with the extra point it was 21-14 Ottawa.

It was Ottawa again making their way to the score board first in the 4th quarter with a touchdown from Joshua Stangby and it was 28-14 as the Redblacks led by two touchdowns. But then the Stampeders capitalized on a turnover deep in Ottawa territory, Lemar Durant grabbed the ball in the endzone for a touchdown making it 28-21 Redblacks. And just to make it interesting, the Stampeders came back to tie the game with two minutes left it was 28-28 and that did it for regulation time.

Just like the Grey Cup, the Stampeders found themselves in overtime tied at 28. Calgary intercepted Ottawa’s first drive in the end zone. Rene Paredes was brought onto the field and the kick was wide right so the game was still tied at the end of the first overtime 28-28.

Into the second overtime, the Stamps had first possession but overthrew the endzone on their first try. The drive ended in a field goal making it 31-28 and Ottawa had a chance to end it but only managed a field goal. The Stamps’ first game of the season ended in a tie 31-31.

Next game goes Thursday, June 29. Pre-Game Show 5:30, Kick-off 7 p.m. vs. the Redblacks at home.