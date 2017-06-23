Winnipeg Jets choose Kristian Vesalainen in opening round of NHL Draft

The Winnipeg Jets selected Finnish forward Kristian Vesalainen 24th overall in the opening round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Vesalainen was ranked seventh among all European skaters by NHL Central Scouting prior to the draft. He played in both the Swedish Hockey League and Finnish Elite League last season, scoring a total of two goals and five assists in 35 games. He won a Champions Hockey League title as part of the Frölunda Indians.

Meet the newest member of the #NHLJets: Kristian Vesalainen! pic.twitter.com/PdiCxPYrSg — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) June 24, 2017

Internationally, Vesalainen was named the most valuable player at the 2017 IIHF World U18 Championship after leading all skaters in goals and points.

The Jets moved down 11 spots after trading their 13th overall pick to the Las Vegas Golden Knights to protect Marko Dano and Toby Enstrom in Wednesday’s expansion draft. Winnipeg also give up a third rounder in 2019 as part of the deal.

This year’s top draft choice was the Jets’ lowest since landing in Winnipeg six years ago. The team will select seven more times including twice in the seventh round.